RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — In a politically divided General Assembly, Lt. Governor Winsome Earle-Sears could be the tie-breaking vote on abortion policies.

Sears will sit down with 8News’ Capitol Bureau Reporter Jackie DeFusco to discuss her views on the issue on Tuesday, June 28.

Now that Roe v. Wade has been struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court, abortion rights will be decided by each state. Access in Virginia will not be immediately impacted by the ruling but that could change down the road if Republicans get their way.

Last week, Gov. Glenn Youngkin said he would support a bill banning most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. Some contend that’s when a fetus can feel pain, though that’s contested.

During her campaign, Sears said in an interview with Newsmax that she would support an abortion ban once a fetal heartbeat can be detected, usually around six weeks into pregnancy. This would be similar to the law that took effect in Texas last fall. She didn’t give a direct answer on the question in a subsequent interview with 8News.

In Virginia, either proposal is expected to face an uphill battle in the immediate future. Republicans control the House of Delegates, and Democrats hold a slim 21-19 majority in state Senate. However, one Democrat is personally against abortion and has previously expressed support for additional restrictions.

Recent efforts to reinstate abortion restrictions have died in committee, but, if a proposal makes it onto the floor, Sears could be the tie-breaking vote.

In 2020, former Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax was the deciding factor in passing a bill that removed several regulations, including ultrasound requirements, the 24-hour waiting period and state-mandated counseling. The law also expanded who could provide an abortion in the early stages, including certified nurse midwives and nurse practitioners.

State senators are expected to be back on the ballot come November 2023, when the GOP will have an opportunity to make gains and dismantle the tallest barrier to Gov. Youngkin’s agenda thus far.

