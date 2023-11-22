FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) arrested a burglar and recovered over $38,000 in stolen goods early Tuesday morning, thanks to a community member and K9 officer.

Officers said that the bags of stolen merchandise contained $38,787 worth of clothing and accessories. (Image courtesy of the Fairfax County Police Department)

FCPD said that officers first responded to the Macy’s in Tysons Corner Center just before 2:15 a.m. after a community member heard a burglary alarm go off. In a news release, officials said that “the witness saw a man pushing a cart filled with merchandise away from the store, which prompted him to contact police.”

After officers arrived, they found a broken window that the man had used to gain entry to the store. The K9 officer and his handler tracked the stolen merchandise, recovering several bags filled with clothing and accessories.

Officers kept tracking and found 47-year-old Cedric Murrel Milton of Bealeton, Virginia. FCPD said he was positively identified as the burglar and arrested.

Milton was served with outstanding warrants from Fairfax County, Prince William County and Henrico County.

A news release said police charged him with “two counts of Grand Larceny, two counts of Larceny with Intent to Sell, two counts of Possession of Schedule I or II Drugs, False I.D. to Law Enforcement, Burglary, Credit Card Theft, Destruction of Property, and Possession of Burglarious Tools.”