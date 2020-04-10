WATCH: Northam, state health officials to brief Virginia on COVID-19 response

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Governor Ralph Northam will give an update Friday on Virginia’s coronavirus response alongside state health officials. Since the governor’s last briefing on Wednesday, Virginia has reported 864 more COVID-19 cases and 46 additional deaths.

There are now 4,509 total cases in the state, including 772 people in the hospital and 121 confirmed deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Health

Stay with 8News for updates to this developing story.

For more coronavirus coverage, click here.