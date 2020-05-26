WATCH: Northam to decide on mandatory face masks for Virginians at 2 p.m.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Governor Ralph Northam (D) is expected to make a decision on whether he will issue a statewide mandate requiring that Virginians wear protective masks while in public.
Northam hinted at a possible mandate during Friday’s press briefing saying, “We want to make sure everyone has access to a mask, we also want to talk about how we enforce that but I’ll be making that announcement on Tuesday.”
With a mask policy decision pending, 8News interviewed people in Richmond to hear their thoughts about a possible requirement to cover their faces.
On Saturday, Gov. Northam caught some heat after going to Virginia Beach without a mask.
A spokeswoman for Northam stated the governor was not expecting to be in close proximity to residents during the visit.
Tune in to 8News at 2 p.m. for the Governor’s press briefing.