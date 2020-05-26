WATCH: Northam to decide on mandatory face masks for Virginians at 2 p.m.

In this Saturday, May 23, 2020, photo, Gov. Ralph Northam talks to the media during a brief visit to the Oceanfront in Virginia Beach, Va., to see for himself how crowded the beach was. Northam has repeatedly urged Virginia residents to cover their faces in public during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Democrat didn’t heed his own plea when he posed mask-less for photographs alongside residents during the weekend beach visit. A spokeswoman for the governor’s office said on Sunday that Northam should have brought a face mask with him during his visit on Saturday to the Virginia Beach Oceanfront. (Stephen M. Katz/The Virginian-Pilot via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Governor Ralph Northam (D) is expected to make a decision on whether he will issue a statewide mandate requiring that Virginians wear protective masks while in public.

Northam hinted at a possible mandate during Friday’s press briefing saying, “We want to make sure everyone has access to a mask, we also want to talk about how we enforce that but I’ll be making that announcement on Tuesday.”

With a mask policy decision pending, 8News interviewed people in Richmond to hear their thoughts about a possible requirement to cover their faces.

On Saturday, Gov. Northam caught some heat after going to Virginia Beach without a mask.

A spokeswoman for Northam stated the governor was not expecting to be in close proximity to residents during the visit.

