Live Now
WATCH: Northam to give update on Virginia’s COVID-19 response as cases approach 1,500

WATCH: Northam to give update on Virginia’s COVID-19 response as cases approach 1,500

Virginia News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia has reported 464 coronavirus cases since Gov. Ralph Northam issued a stay-at-home order Monday, putting the state’s total at 1,484. The governor will provide an update on Virginia’s COVID-19 response Wednesday alongside state health officials.

There are currently 208 people in the hospital and 34 confirmed deaths, the Virginia Department of Health confirmed Wednesday. A Spotsylvania man in his 60s who succumbed to the virus appears to be the state’s 35 death, according to the county.

Stay with 8News for updates.

For more coronavirus coverage, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events