WATCH: Northam to hold COVID-19 briefing at 2 p.m.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As protests continue in Richmond over the death of George Floyd and Confederate monuments, Governor Ralph Northam will provide a COVID-19 update for the Commonwealth at 2 p.m.
During last week’s briefings, Northam touched on the reopening of Virginia schools.
Schools will reopen in the fall in a phased approach. The governor also provided guidance for Virginia colleges and universities, saying that they are allowed to reopen their campuses and start offering in-person classes but that students can expect a different experience moving forward.
