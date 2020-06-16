WATCH: Northam to hold COVID-19 briefing at 2 p.m.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam answers a question during a press briefing inside the Patrick Henry Building in Richmond, Va., Thursday, June 11, 2020. (Bob Brown/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As protests continue in Richmond over the death of George Floyd and Confederate monuments, Governor Ralph Northam will provide a COVID-19 update for the Commonwealth at 2 p.m.

During last week’s briefings, Northam touched on the reopening of Virginia schools.

Schools will reopen in the fall in a phased approach. The governor also provided guidance for Virginia colleges and universities, saying that they are allowed to reopen their campuses and start offering in-person classes but that students can expect a different experience moving forward.

This story is developing. Check back at 2 p.m. for Northam’s press briefing.