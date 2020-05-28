WATCH: Northam to update state on COVID-19 at 2 p.m.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Governor Ralph Northam and Virginia Emergency Support Team will provide an update on the states’ COVID-19 response at 2 p.m.
Earlier this week, Northam announced that starting Friday, May 29th all Virginians are required to wear face coverings inside public buildings. However, there are some exceptions:
- While eating or drinking
- If you’re exercising
- If you have trouble breathing or are unable to remove the face covering without help
- If you need to communicate with those who are hard of hearing
- When temporarily removing the mask is necessary to secure government or medical services
- If you have a health condition stopping you from wearing a face-covering
8News will carry the press briefing online and on-air. Tune in!