WATCH: Northam to update state on COVID-19 at 2 p.m.

Virginia News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam speaks during the COVID-19 update news conference in the Patrick Henry Building Wednesday, April 29, 2020, in Richmond, Va. (Mark Gormus/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Governor Ralph Northam and Virginia Emergency Support Team will provide an update on the states’ COVID-19 response at 2 p.m.

Earlier this week, Northam announced that starting Friday, May 29th all Virginians are required to wear face coverings inside public buildings. However, there are some exceptions:

  • While eating or drinking
  • If you’re exercising 
  • If you have trouble breathing or are unable to remove the face covering without help
  • If you need to communicate with those who are hard of hearing
  • When temporarily removing the mask is necessary to secure government or medical services
  • If you have a health condition stopping you from wearing a face-covering

8News will carry the press briefing online and on-air. Tune in!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events