WATCH: Northam to update state on COVID-19 at 2 p.m.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam speaks during the COVID-19 update news conference in the Patrick Henry Building Wednesday, April 29, 2020, in Richmond, Va. (Mark Gormus/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Governor Ralph Northam and Virginia Emergency Support Team will provide an update on the states’ COVID-19 response at 2 p.m.

Earlier this week, Northam announced that starting Friday, May 29th all Virginians are required to wear face coverings inside public buildings. However, there are some exceptions:

While eating or drinking

If you’re exercising

If you have trouble breathing or are unable to remove the face covering without help

If you need to communicate with those who are hard of hearing

When temporarily removing the mask is necessary to secure government or medical services

If you have a health condition stopping you from wearing a face-covering

