WATCH: Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus-15 launches from Wallops Island Saturday with VT’s ThickSat satellite onboard

(WFXR) – Saturday will be an exciting day for NASA as well as for students at Virginia Tech.

Saturday’s launch of the Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus-15 will feature a robotic resupply mission to the International Space Station from Wallops Island.

The launch is specifically exciting for some students at Virginia Tech because there are several student projects onboard as well as Virginia Tech’s student-built ThickSat Satellite.

Watch the special live-stream of the event above which features the team of Virginia Tech students and faculty advisors behind the ThickSat satellite. The event also describes how the satellite will impact future spaceflight missions and what the ThickSat satellite will be doing.