WATCH: Virginia delegate disrupts Trump speech at Jamestown

App users click here to watch video

(AP/WRIC) — A heckler who later identified himself as a delegate from northern Virginia disrupted President Donald Trump’s speech at an event in historic Jamestown commemorating the 400th anniversary of the rise of American democracy.

Delegate Ibraheem Samirah (D-Fairfax) stood up and held up signs that read “deport hate” and “reunite my family.” A third message said “go back to your corrupted home.” The man was led out of the speech site as some members of the crowd chanted “Trump, Trump, Trump.”

I just disrupted the @realDonaldTrump speech in Jamestown because nobody's racism and bigotry should be excused for the sake of being polite. The man is unfit for office and unfit to partake in a celebration of democracy, representation, and our nation's history of immigrants. pic.twitter.com/0okD7eRVer — Delegate Ibraheem Samirah (@IbraheemSamirah) July 30, 2019

Trump’s appearance in Jamestown prompted black state legislators to boycott the event, citing his recent disparaging comments about minority leaders.

A protestor jumped out of the crowd and into the main aisle. He was met with boos and “Trump” chants, before being escorted out. pic.twitter.com/jmPkUrkLBI — Sara McCloskey (@Sara8News) July 30, 2019

In a statement, Virginia House Speaker Kirk Cox said he was ‘disappointed’ by De. Samirah’s ‘disrespectful outburst.’