WATCH: Virginia delegate disrupts Trump speech at Jamestown

(AP/WRIC) — A heckler who later identified himself as a delegate from northern Virginia disrupted President Donald Trump’s speech at an event in historic Jamestown commemorating the 400th anniversary of the rise of American democracy.
Delegate Ibraheem Samirah (D-Fairfax) stood up and held up signs that read “deport hate” and “reunite my family.” A third message said “go back to your corrupted home.” The man was led out of the speech site as some members of the crowd chanted “Trump, Trump, Trump.”
Trump’s appearance in Jamestown prompted black state legislators to boycott the event, citing his recent disparaging comments about minority leaders.
In a statement, Virginia House Speaker Kirk Cox said he was ‘disappointed’ by De. Samirah’s ‘disrespectful outburst.’
“I am disappointed by Delegate Ibraheem Samirah’s disrespectful outburst during the President’s remarks. It was not only inconsistent with common decency, it was also a violation of the rules of the House.
“Members of the House of Delegates are part of a lineage that goes back 400 years. All Delegates must conduct themselves respectfully, regardless of political differences. It’s a custom and practice dating back to the first meeting, which we are celebrating today.”