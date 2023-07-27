RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A water company will pay $600,000 to settle allegations that it forced a government agency to overpay hundreds of thousands of dollars for water and sewer projects.

According to court documents, between April 2016 and May 2017, California-based water services company American States Utility Services, Inc. (ASUS) submitted price quotes to the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) at Fort Belvoir, Virginia. These quotes were for 19 water and sewer projects at U.S. military installations in North Carolina.

The government accepted these costs under the understanding that they were reasonable for work performed by subcontractors. However, the quotes actually did not contain any subcontractor costs.

As a result, the government alleged that DLA overpaid more than $300,000 for these projects, and that ASUS violated the federal False Claims Act by submitting the inflated price estimates.

In court this week, ASUS agreed to pay $600,000 to settle the allegations.