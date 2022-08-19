WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The popular Virginia waterpark, Water Country USA, announced it is closed Friday, Aug. 19.

The announcement came early Thursday morning, citing “an unforeseen maintenance issue.”

All tickets dated Thursday and Friday were automatically extended through Sept. 18. The park wrote in the announcement that all ticket questions should be forwarded to WCUSA.GuestRelations@buschgardens.com.

The announcement said to look out for updates on the Water Country USA social media pages, but no update has been posted since Thursday at 7:36 a.m.