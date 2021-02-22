Water Country USA plans to reopen May 22

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) –Water Country USA is planning to reopen for the 2021 season on May 22, according to the park’s website.

The park has been closed since the pandemic began. It was allowed to reopen over the summer, but the park’s president said it just wasn’t economically feasible to do so. Water Country’s sister park Busch Gardens did later reopen for limited crowds.

Water Country says it will “conduct temperature screenings, require physical distancing and face coverings will be required.” It’s still unclear when capacity limits will be increased for outdoor parks such as Water Country and Busch Gardens, but Virginia’s restrictions currently cap them at 1,000 people.

Busch Gardens is currently open, and holding a Mardi Gras-themed event this weekend.