RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A 19-year-old man has been charged with multiple offenses after speeding on Route 35 and then crashing his car into several trees while avoiding police.

On Tuesday, Dec. 13, at approximately 7:25 a.m., Virginia State Police tried to pull over the driver of a 2007 Pontiac G6 who was seen speeding on Route 35.

According to a statement from police, the driver of the Pontiac — now identified as 19-year-old Andrew Michael Allison, of Waverly, Virginia — sped up his car after a VSP trooper activated emergency alarms while in pursuit of him. Allison also attempted to pass another vehicle that was traveling north on Route 35, police said.

Allison’s car sustained heavy damage from the crash on Dec. 13. Photos: Virginia State Police.

The scene of the crash on Dec. 13. Photos: Virginia State Police.

Allison then lost control of his car and ran off the roadway, reportedly striking multiple trees before being ejected from his car as a result of the impact, according to police.

Allison was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Police said he has bee charged with speeding, reckless driving, unsafe lane change, not having a valid driver’s license, not wearing a seatbelt and various other offenses.