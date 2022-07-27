WAYNESBORO, Va. (WRIC) — The Waynesboro Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying and locating suspects of an alleged burglary at a pharmacy.

According to police, officers responded to the CVS Pharmacy on the 2800 block of West Main Street just after 2 a.m. on Sunday, July 24 and discovered that it had been burglarized.

Police reviewed security camera footage and it was determined that three men were involved in the burglary, all three of whom went into the store and tampered with its security system during business hours on Saturday, July 23.

The three suspects are pictured below. Anyone who recognizes them or has information related to the burglary is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.