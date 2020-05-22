Ways to commemorate Memorial Day at home

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Memorial Day is a day of remembrance of those who have died while serving in the U.S. military.

This year many ceremonies commemorating the fallen will turn to online streaming to keep attendees safe during the pandemic.

2020 Commonwealth’s Memorial Day Ceremony

The annual ceremony at the Virginia War Memorial will do a livestream ceremony. Families who would like to place a wreath can do so anytime after 11:30 a.m. on Memorial Day through Friday, May 29. Social distancing guidelines must be followed.

When: Monday, May 25 at 10 a.m.

Monday, May 25 at 10 a.m. Where : Shrine of Memory- 20th Century, Virginia War Memorial

: Shrine of Memory- 20th Century, Virginia War Memorial Watch: Livestream Memorial Day Ceremony

Virtual tour to honor sacrifices of local public safety and military heroes who lost their lives

Chesterfield County is honoring the fallen by unveiling two websites designed to allow people “to virtually tour the memorial markers, roads, bridges and public facilities dedicated to Chesterfield employees and residents who died while serving the citizens of Chesterfield County domestically and/or the safety of the United States abroad.”

Check out the pages:

National Memorial Day Concert on PBS

One the day before Memorial Day, PBS will be airing a concert featuring a ‘star-studded lineup.’

When: Sunday, May 24 at 8:00 p.m.

Where: PBS, check provider for local listing

Watch: National Memorial Day Concert

Virtual Memorial Day Tribute

The National Park Service will feature a 13 hour series of live streams and events honoring ‘military service and sacrifice through the nation’s history.’

When: Monday, May 25 at 8 a.m.

Monday, May 25 at 8 a.m. Where: National Park Service Facebook page