Ways to commemorate Memorial Day at home

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Memorial Day is a day of remembrance of those who have died while serving in the U.S. military.
This year many ceremonies commemorating the fallen will turn to online streaming to keep attendees safe during the pandemic.
2020 Commonwealth’s Memorial Day Ceremony
The annual ceremony at the Virginia War Memorial will do a livestream ceremony. Families who would like to place a wreath can do so anytime after 11:30 a.m. on Memorial Day through Friday, May 29. Social distancing guidelines must be followed.
- When: Monday, May 25 at 10 a.m.
- Where: Shrine of Memory- 20th Century, Virginia War Memorial
- Watch: Livestream Memorial Day Ceremony
Virtual tour to honor sacrifices of local public safety and military heroes who lost their lives
Chesterfield County is honoring the fallen by unveiling two websites designed to allow people “to virtually tour the memorial markers, roads, bridges and public facilities dedicated to Chesterfield employees and residents who died while serving the citizens of Chesterfield County domestically and/or the safety of the United States abroad.”
Check out the pages:
National Memorial Day Concert on PBS
One the day before Memorial Day, PBS will be airing a concert featuring a ‘star-studded lineup.’
- When: Sunday, May 24 at 8:00 p.m.
- Where: PBS, check provider for local listing
- Watch: National Memorial Day Concert
Virtual Memorial Day Tribute
The National Park Service will feature a 13 hour series of live streams and events honoring ‘military service and sacrifice through the nation’s history.’
- When: Monday, May 25 at 8 a.m.
- Where: National Park Service Facebook page