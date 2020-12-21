‘We are gathering all the facts’: Virginia Beach police chief responds to viral video of man being arrested

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A viral video showing an innocent man being handcuffed and detained by police is under review, according to a statement made by the Virginia Beach Police Department on Sunday.

According to law enforcement, the video was taken Saturday, December 19, inside Lynnhaven Mall.

In the video, the man was handcuffed and escorted outside. The officer on the scene says the man matched the description of a suspect they were investigating for a crime. That description was an African American man with dreadlocks wearing all black and with a child.

The man who was handcuffed was sitting with his family eating before being escorted out of the mall. The man and a woman ask repeatedly for more information about what is happening.

WARNING: The video contains graphic language.

The video went viral on social media with many outraged at how the man was treated.

Chief Paul Neudigate says a review of the incident is underway to “determine the propriety of the response in this matter.”

“Certainly, anyone would be upset about being detained for something they didn’t do,” said Chief Neudigate in a statement. “While the video shows the officer stayed calm and respectful throughout the brief encounter, we must ensure the situation merits the response. We are gathering all the facts to evaluate the incident so we can address the concerns people have raised.”

Once outside the mall, the officers appear to realize they have the wrong person. One of the officers apologizes for handcuffing the man in front of his family and people in the mall.

During the encounter, you can hear the woman pointing out other people walking into the mall fitting the same description and she also disputes owning a black truck the police apparently mentioned earlier.





Screenshots from video

The video also caught the attention of a local city leaders.

Virginia Beach Councilman Aaron Rouse took to Facebook Sunday evening to share his thoughts saying, “I have seen the video of the incident at Lynnhaven Mall, and like many of you, I am upset and frustrated for this man who had to endure the embarrassment and indignity of being handcuffed in front of his wife, children and a crowd of shoppers for something that he did not do.”

You can read his full response here.

The Virginia Beach Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) also issued a statement Sunday evening. The group announced they were launching their own investigation into the incident.

Statement from Dr. Karen Hills Pruden, President – Virginia Beach NAACP:

“The Virginia Beach NAACP strongly condemns the apparent racial bias on display in the video clip that has widely circulated on social media today. In the midst of a global pandemic, Virginia Beach police officers – without masks or personal protective equipment – mistakenly detained a Black man who was spending quality time with his family. As a Virginia Beach officer stated “you have the right to be upset,” and indeed we are just that: quite upset. Even more alarming, calls from the Virginia Beach NAACP to the Virginia Beach Police Chief remain unanswered as of Sunday evening. We are demanding a meeting with the Virginia Beach Police Chief within 48 hours. As the police department has not responded to our inquiries, the Virginia Beach NAACP has launched its own investigation into the incident. The NAACP will not rest until every Black citizen in Virginia Beach can shop, dine, and travel without being racially profiled by our city’s police officers.”

