RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Ah, Mexican cuisine. One of America’s favorite types of food. From chimichangas, to quesadillas, huevos rancheros, machada and chilaquiles – central Virginia restaurants have it all.
We asked central Virginians to name their absolute favorite, best of the best hidden-gem Mexican cuisine restaurants, take a look below at the most popular responses. You never know, there may be a gem hidden in your neck of the woods.
Best hidden-gem Mexican restaurants in central Virginia, according to Virginians:
Chesterfield
- El Cerro Azul: 13561 Midlothian Turnpike, Midlothian
- El Caporal Mexican Restaurant Chesterfield: 6511 Centralia Road, Chesterfield
- El Patron Cantina Iron Bridge: 11211 Iron Bridge Rd, Chester
- Jalapeños: 13130 Kingston Avenue, Chester
- La Reina Mexican Grill: 12441 Redwater Creek Road, Chester
- Don Pepe | Mexican Restaurant: 2102 W Hundred Road, Chester
Colonial Heights
- El Rey Tequila: 3420 Boulevard, Colonial Heights
Fredericksburg
- El Charro: 4611 Southpoint Parkway, Fredericksburg
Goochland
- Mi Jalisco Mexican Family Restaurant: 1390 Broad Street Road, Oilville
Hanover
- El Zocalo Mexican Restaurant: 13271 Hanover Courthouse Road, Hanover
Henrico
- Potros Mexican Restaurant: 9074 Staples Mill Road, Henrico
- Terraza: 6115 Staples Mill Rd, Henrico
Louisa
- Sabor a Mexico: 201 Mineral Avenue, Mineral
New Kent
- Don Miguel Mexican Restaurant: 3560 N Courthouse Road, Providence Forge
Petersburg
- Adriana’s Mini Market & Taqueria: 2645 County Drive S, Petersburg
Prince Edward
- Bandidos Tacos & Cantina: 100 High Street, Farmville
- La Parota Grill: 1503 S Main Street, Farmville
Richmond
- Pepe’s: 9550 Midlothian Turnpike Street 204, Richmond
- Abuelita’s: 6400 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond
- TBT El Gallo: 2118 W Cary Street, Richmond
- La Milpa Mexican Restaurant & Market: 6925 Hull Street Road, Richmond
- Taqueria Panchito: 6531 Midlothian Turnpike #5609, Richmond
South Hill
- Los Cocos: 1316 W Danville St, South Hill
Williamsburg
- Taco Mexicali: 6572 Richmond Road, Williamsburg
Victoria
- La Victoria Mexican Restaurant: 1812 Main Street, Victoria
With all these answers, all we have left is one question, who’s got the best white sauce?