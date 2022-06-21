RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Ah, Mexican cuisine. One of America’s favorite types of food. From chimichangas, to quesadillas, huevos rancheros, machada and chilaquiles – central Virginia restaurants have it all.

We asked central Virginians to name their absolute favorite, best of the best hidden-gem Mexican cuisine restaurants, take a look below at the most popular responses. You never know, there may be a gem hidden in your neck of the woods.

Best hidden-gem Mexican restaurants in central Virginia, according to Virginians:

Chesterfield

El Cerro Azul: 13561 Midlothian Turnpike, Midlothian

13561 Midlothian Turnpike, Midlothian El Caporal Mexican Restaurant Chesterfield : 6511 Centralia Road, Chesterfield

: 6511 Centralia Road, Chesterfield El Patron Cantina Iron Bridge : 11211 Iron Bridge Rd, Chester

: 11211 Iron Bridge Rd, Chester Jalapeños : 13130 Kingston Avenue, Chester

: 13130 Kingston Avenue, Chester La Reina Mexican Grill : 12441 Redwater Creek Road, Chester

: 12441 Redwater Creek Road, Chester Don Pepe | Mexican Restaurant: 2102 W Hundred Road, Chester

Colonial Heights

El Rey Tequila: 3420 Boulevard, Colonial Heights

Fredericksburg

El Charro: 4611 Southpoint Parkway, Fredericksburg

Goochland

Mi Jalisco Mexican Family Restaurant: 1390 Broad Street Road, Oilville

Hanover

El Zocalo Mexican Restaurant: 13271 Hanover Courthouse Road, Hanover

Henrico

Potros Mexican Restaurant: 9074 Staples Mill Road, Henrico

9074 Staples Mill Road, Henrico Terraza: 6115 Staples Mill Rd, Henrico

Louisa

Sabor a Mexico: 201 Mineral Avenue, Mineral

New Kent

Don Miguel Mexican Restaurant: 3560 N Courthouse Road, Providence Forge

Petersburg

Adriana’s Mini Market & Taqueria: 2645 County Drive S, Petersburg

Prince Edward

Bandidos Tacos & Cantina: 100 High Street, Farmville

100 High Street, Farmville La Parota Grill: 1503 S Main Street, Farmville

Richmond

Pepe’s: 9550 Midlothian Turnpike Street 204, Richmond

9550 Midlothian Turnpike Street 204, Richmond Abuelita’s: 6400 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond

6400 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond TBT El Gallo: 2118 W Cary Street, Richmond

2118 W Cary Street, Richmond La Milpa Mexican Restaurant & Market: 6925 Hull Street Road, Richmond

6925 Hull Street Road, Richmond Taqueria Panchito: 6531 Midlothian Turnpike #5609, Richmond

South Hill

Los Cocos: 1316 W Danville St, South Hill

Williamsburg

Taco Mexicali: 6572 Richmond Road, Williamsburg

Victoria

La Victoria Mexican Restaurant: 1812 Main Street, Victoria

With all these answers, all we have left is one question, who’s got the best white sauce?