Wednesday is National Safe Digging Day, Virginia 811 encouraging people to be cautious with home projects

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — In order to prevent possible issues such as knocking out a power or internet line, Virginia 811 encourages people to call their line before starting digging projects.

The agency along with Dominion Energy is emphasizing this even more Wednesday as part of National Safe Digging Day.

Once people call and put in a request to dig, someone from Virginia 811 will come out within three days to mark buried lines to help people avoid them.

Tickets can be submitted online and people can track their requests online.