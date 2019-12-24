‘We’re blessed to have good neighbors’: Buckingham community steps up for family who lost mother in deadly buggy crash

“From Powhatan and Richmond already, and we’ve had people call us from Virginia Beach,” Joanna Taji, a Wise Ridge Country Store employee who is collecting donations for Yoder family, told 8News.

BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Buckingham County community is rallying around a grieving family this holiday season following the death of Sylvia Yoder, a mother of four who was killed after a pickup truck slammed into her horse-drawn buggy.

Yoder’s children and husband are still recovering from last Friday’s crash.

As friends and family of Yoder mourn her death at a funeral on Tuesday, other community members, some who didn’t even know her, stepped up to help the rest of her family during the tragic time.

The Wise Ridge Country Store is busier than usual and not just because it’s Christmas Eve. People from near and far are blowing up the store’s phones, eager to help the Yoder family.

“From Powhatan and Richmond already, and we’ve had people call us from Virginia Beach,” Joanna Taji, a Wise Ridge Country Store employee who is collecting donations for Yoder family, told 8News.

A truck hit the Yoder’s horse-drawn buggy from behind on Dec. 20. The family of six were all on the buggy at the time of the crash.

It’s the season of giving.



A Buckingham family could use some extra love after being hit by a truck while in their horse-drawn buggy. The mother died while her children and husband survived but are seriously hurt.



How the community is stepping in on @8NEWS at 5 pic.twitter.com/AWXexoD2et — Alex Thorson (@Alex8news) December 24, 2019

“The buggy was traveling east on Route 60 when it was struck from the rear by an eastbound 2015 Chevrolet Silverado pickup, VSP said. “The buggy was equipped with flashing lights and a reflective triangle.”

The next day, Yoder died at the hospital. Police said that her four children, two boys and two girls ranging in age from 2 to 10 years old, were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

“It’s gonna be a difficult haul because these kids are pretty banged up,” Taji explained. “Everybody had broken bones, one child lost a spleen. It’s very tragic and one of the kids is gonna be in the hospital for at least two more weeks.”

The driver of the pickup truck was charged with reckless driving, state police said. Those in the neighborhood told 8News the buggies only travel about 15 miles per hour maximum and cars traveling on Route 60 usually go between 45 and 65 miles an hour.

The Wise Ridge Country Store has already raised roughly $2,000 for the family. The store hopes to collect even more donations.

“We’re blessed to have good neighbors, we really are,” Taji said Tuesday. “They’re not the type of people to ask for help so we’re just giving it.”

People interested in providing a donation for the Yoder family can write a check to John Yoder and mail it to Wise Ridge County Store at 34 Wide Ridge Road, Dillwyn, VA 23936.

LATEST HEADLINES: