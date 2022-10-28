Then-Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin addresses supporters at a campaign rally in Leesburg, Va., on Nov. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin made comments on the recent attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband in a rally speech on Friday.

“There’s no room for violence anywhere, but we’re going to send her back to be with him in California,” Youngkin said. “That’s what we’re gonna go do. That’s what we’re gonna go do.”

ABC News reported that Youngkin’s comments appeared to make light of the attack while speaking at a rally with 7th Congressional District GOP U.S. House candidate Yesli Vega.

According to police, Paul Pelosi was reportedly beaten with a hammer inside his San Francisco home by 42-year-old David Depape in the early hours of Friday morning.

The intruder shouted “where is Nancy?” before attacking Paul Pelosi, the AP reports. Sources say Pelosi was in surgery at the trauma center of a nearby hospital.

Police said the motive for the attack is still being determined. Depape is being booked on charges of attempted homicide, burglary, elder abuse and several additional felonies.

8News reached out to the Virginia Governor’s Office for comment but has not yet received a response.