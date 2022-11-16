RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Campus police say the gunman accused of killing three University of Virginia football players and injuring two other students has been on the school’s radar since September.

Questions remain on whether red flags fell through the cracks but, right now, one campus safety expert says it’s too soon to jump to conclusions.

State law requires public institutions of higher education to establish threat assessment teams aimed at preventing violence by identifying and responding to possible early warning signs.

Dr. Gene Deisinger, a threat management consultant for the Virginia Center for School & Campus Safety, provides training for schools across the state.

Asked if the threat assessment team did everything in their power in this case to intervene, Deisinger said, “I don’t have enough knowledge about what occurred or did not occur there to speak to that. I would caution everyone that the investigation is still underway and we should let the facts and circumstances drive our understanding.”

In a press conference on Monday, UVA Police Chief Tim Longo said Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., the alleged shooter, first came to the attention of the school’s threat assessment team in September 2022. He said the Office of Student Affairs received information from a person unaffiliated with the university that Jones “made a comment about possessing a gun.”

Longo said the tipster had not seen the gun personally and there was no specific threat reported in connection with the weapon. He said Jones’s roommate also said he had not seen the firearm.

According to the Washington Post, UVA officials said Jones “repeatedly refused to cooperate” during the investigation, even after the probe uncovered a previous concealed weapon conviction that Jones failed to report to the school as required. UVA officials have not responded to multiple requests to confirm that information.

“Some institutions may obligate a student to cooperate with reasonable requests from campus officials and so, if a student is not following that guideline, that may be a violation of the Code of Conduct,” Deisinger said.

UVA’s threat assessment policy lists “unsanctioned possession of firearms” as an example of behavior that may prompt an inquiry. The policy notes that all students “are expected to cooperate fully,” including by answering questions about violent or threatening behavior. It says failure to comply “may result in disciplinary action,” including expulsion.

“The TAT does not serve as a disciplinary body; however, referrals will be made to the appropriate disciplinary authority regarding violent or threatening behavior per University policy,” the policy specifies.

UVA officials previously said Jones was referred to a student-run judiciary committee last month for possible disciplinary action after learning he had not disclosed a previous gun conviction.

A UVA spokesperson corrected that on Tuesday, noting that the referral was not made until after the shooting this week and “blaming the oversight on an inadvertent mix-up,” according to the Washington Post.

The director of UVA’s threat assessment team has not responded to multiple interview requests.