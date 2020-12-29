WFXR Sports Sitdown : WHTM Sports Digital Content reporter Allie Berube talks about her special passion project on cancer awareness

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR Sports Director Jermaine Ferrell catches up with WHTM Sports Digital Content reporter Allie Berube in this edition of the WFXR Sports Sitdown.

Allie Berube joined our sister station WHTM ABC27 Sports in Harrisburg, Pa. in June 2018. She previously worked as a sports anchor/reporter at our sister station WDVM in Hagerstown, Md.

Allie was born and raised in Fairfax, VA, and is thrilled to be reporting close to home. Allie graduated from the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University, receiving a degree in broadcast and digital journalism with a concentration in sports management. Go Orange!

During her time at Syracuse, Allie was a reporter for Syracuse University Athletics covering 18 Division I teams and working closely with Cuse Football, Men’s and Women’s Basketball.

Allie is most passionate about sharing our local athletes’ stories of triumph and struggle. She has started ABC27 Sports first series highlight women and girls in sports called “Like a Girl.”

When she isn’t reporting, Allie spends her time watching any and all sporting events, attempting DIY projects, cooking with family or trying new fitness classes.

In December 2018, Allie and her family started her special project called “Cookies For A Cure”. It is a fundraiser to bring awareness to cancer. During 2019, her mentor and boss Greg Mace and her father both passed away after their battle with cancer.