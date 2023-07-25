RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Each year, Virginia’s waterways attract more than 800,000 people — both Virginians and visitors — for the sport of fishing alone, according to the Department of Wildlife Resources.

With over 176,000 acres of public lakes and 27,300 miles of fishable streams in the state, it’s no wonder that these anglers have caught some amazing fish.

Below is a list of ten of some of the many varieties of record-sized fish that have been caught in Virginia.

The data in this article is from the Department of Wildlife Resources and is updated as of November 2022.

Blue catfish: 143 pounds

Buggs Island Lake in Boydton

Caught on June 18, 2011 by Richard “Rick” Anderson

Striped bass: 53 pounds, 7 ounces

Record-size striped bass (Photo: DWR)

Leesville Reservoir near Altavista

Caught on March 16, 2000 by James B. Davis

Common carp: 49 pounds, 4 ounces

Lake Prince in Norfolk

Caught on June 25, 1986 by Jeff Graham

Gar: 25 pounds, 2 ounces

Record-size gar (Photo: DWR)

Lake Prince in Norfolk

Caught on May, 28, 1987 by Roger Beaver

Walleye: 22 pounds, 8 ounces

New River — which runs through North Carolina and West Virginia

Caught on Aug. 20, 1973 by Roy G. Barrett

Largemouth bass: 16 pounds, 4 ounces

Record-size largemouth bass (Photo: DWR)

Conner Lake in Halifax County

Caught on May 20, 1985 by Richard Tate

Rainbow trout: 14 pounds, 7 ounces

Greers Pond near Chilhowie

Caught on June 28, 1993 by Michael Lowe

Brook trout: 5 pounds, 15 ounces

Record-size brook trout (Photo: DWR)

Cub Run near Chantilly

Caught on March 12, 2019 by Thomas Garth

Roanoke bass: 2 pounds, 9 ounces

Record-size Roanoke bass (Photo: DWR)

Western Branch Reservoir in Norfolk

Caught on May 28, 2005 by Harry G. Swauger

Visit Virginia’s Department of Wildlife Resources website to see more of the amazing record-sized fish caught in the state!