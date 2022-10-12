This year, Americans are projected to spend about $3.3 billion on Halloween costumes alone.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Halloween season is upon us, and millions of Americans are checking the internet for places to buy their ideal costume, or checking to make sure they won’t show up to their neighborhood Halloween party dressed the same as everyone else.

Our current pop culture obsessions are reflected in the most popular Halloween costumes every year. Take last year’s Halloween for example, when the streets were filled with people dressed in emerald green track suits a month after the Korean drama series “Squid Game” took the world by storm.

Boohoo analyzed Google Trends to find out what the most searched-for Halloween costumes have been this year. They determined that a witch has been the most searched-for costume in 2022, with 20 states having Googled “witch costume” the most, including Virginia.

Nationally, the most popular pop culture costume this year is Harley Quinn, made popular by Margo Robbie’s depiction of the character in the 2016 film “Suicide Squad.” The second-most Googled pop culture costume is Chucky from the classic horror series “Child’s Play.”

In Virginia, the most searched for pop culture costumes were “Stranger Things” characters, which were also the most Googled pop culture costumes in Georgia, Pennsylvania, Vermont and Wisconsin.