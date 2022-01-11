What holidays are DMV service centers closed for in 2022?

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Looking to get your license renewed or take a driving test? Well, it better not be during one of these holidays.
The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles said it will be closed during the following days:
- Jan. 17, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
- Feb. 21, George Washington Day
- May 30, Memorial Day
- June 20, Juneteenth (Observed)
- July 4, Independence Day
- Sept. 5, Labor Day
- Oct. 10, Columbus Day and Yorktown Victory Day
- Nov. 8, Election Day
- Nov. 11, Veterans Day
The DMV said its winter schedule will be announced later this year. However, the department said some DMV Select locations are mostly run by local governments and may operate outside of the state holiday closing schedule.
People can also do more than 50 transactions online at dmvNOW.com or through the mail during holiday closures.