What holidays are DMV service centers closed for in 2022?

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Looking to get your license renewed or take a driving test? Well, it better not be during one of these holidays.

The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles said it will be closed during the following days:

Jan. 17, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

Feb. 21, George Washington Day

May 30, Memorial Day

June 20, Juneteenth (Observed)

July 4, Independence Day

Sept. 5, Labor Day

Oct. 10, Columbus Day and Yorktown Victory Day

Nov. 8, Election Day

Nov. 11, Veterans Day

The DMV said its winter schedule will be announced later this year. However, the department said some DMV Select locations are mostly run by local governments and may operate outside of the state holiday closing schedule.

People can also do more than 50 transactions online at dmvNOW.com or through the mail during holiday closures.