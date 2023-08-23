RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The number of active home listings is shrinking and fewer new listings are coming on the market, according to a report by Virginia Realtors.

Virginia Realtors — a trade association that represents more than 38,000 realtors in the state — conducted a home sales report in July of this year that showed that 67% of counties and cities in the state had less active listings on the market at the end of July compared to a year ago. Northern Virginia saw the largest decrease in supply.

The association further said there were 16,508 total active listings across the state in July, which is 19% fewer listings than a year ago. There were 10,948 new listings that entered the market in July across the state, which is about a 20% decrease since last year.

“Inventory conditions are worsening in most local markets in Virginia,” said Virginia Realtors President Katrina M. Smith. “With mortgage rates at a 20-year high and a low supply of homes on the market to move into, some would-be sellers are choosing not to list their homes. However, it is a seller’s market, and most who do sell their homes are receiving multiple offers.”

In July, a total of 8,985 homes were sold in the state, which was about a 20% decrease from last year, the association said. Despite this decrease in sales, the average price for homes sold increased by $15,000 from July of last year, reflecting an increase of 4%.

The association added that the average price of a home in Virginia is now more than $100,000 higher than it was five years ago.