Richmond Virginia skyline, Photo taken by StormTracker8 Weather Camera at the Virginia War Memorial

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Overall, today will be hot and pretty humid, with mostly sunny skies and no real chance of rain. Temperatures for Central Virginia will reach highs in the upper-80s, tiptoeing near 90 degrees, with lows sinking into the upper-60s overnight.

Here’s a look at the most basic, need-to-know weather information for Central Virginia for Wednesday, Aug. 24, according to our StormTracker8 meteorologist team.

Temperature

High: 89

89 Low: High 60’s

Sunrise/Sunset

Sunrise: 6:33 a.m.

6:33 a.m. Sunset: 7:50 p.m.

Precipitation

Rain: Not today

Not today Humidity: High

For the most up-to-date, detailed weather forecast, check out the StormTracker8 Daily Forecast.