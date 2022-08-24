RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Overall, today will be hot and pretty humid, with mostly sunny skies and no real chance of rain. Temperatures for Central Virginia will reach highs in the upper-80s, tiptoeing near 90 degrees, with lows sinking into the upper-60s overnight.
Here’s a look at the most basic, need-to-know weather information for Central Virginia for Wednesday, Aug. 24, according to our StormTracker8 meteorologist team.
Temperature
- High: 89
- Low: High 60’s
Sunrise/Sunset
- Sunrise: 6:33 a.m.
- Sunset: 7:50 p.m.
Precipitation
- Rain: Not today
- Humidity: High