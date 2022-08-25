RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Overall, today will be hot and pretty humid, with mostly sunny skies and a slight chance of rain later in the afternoon. Temperatures for Central Virginia will reach highs of around 90, with lows near 70 overnight.
Here’s a look at the most basic, need-to-know weather information for Central Virginia for Thursday, Aug. 25, according to our StormTracker8 meteorologist team.
Temperature
- High: 90
- Low: 70
Sunrise/Sunset
- Sunrise: 6:34 a.m.
- Sunset: 7:48 p.m.
Precipitation
- Rain: Slight chance of rain later in the afternoon
- Humidity: High