Richmond Virginia skyline, Photo taken by StormTracker8 Weather Camera at the Virginia War Memorial

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Overall, today will be hot and pretty humid, with mostly sunny skies and a slight chance of rain later in the afternoon. Temperatures for Central Virginia will reach highs of around 90, with lows near 70 overnight.

Here’s a look at the most basic, need-to-know weather information for Central Virginia for Thursday, Aug. 25, according to our StormTracker8 meteorologist team.

Temperature

High: 90

90 Low: 70

Sunrise/Sunset

Sunrise: 6:34 a.m.

6:34 a.m. Sunset: 7:48 p.m.

Precipitation

Rain: Slight chance of rain later in the afternoon

Slight chance of rain later in the afternoon Humidity: High

For the most up-to-date, detailed weather forecast, check out the StormTracker8 Daily Forecast.