RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Overall, today should muggy and warm with chances of rain in the early morning, afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures for Central Virginia will reach highs in the mid-80s and will sink into the upper-60s overnight.

Here’s a look at the most basic, need-to-know weather information for Central Virginia for Friday, Aug. 19, according to our StormTracker8 meteorologist team.

Temperature

  • High: Mid 80’s
  • Low: Mid to upper 60’s

Sunrise/Sunset

  • Sunrise: 6:31 a.m.
  • Sunset: 7:52 p.m.

Precipitation

  • Rain: Early morning showers will quickly give way to partly sunny skies. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening hours.
  • Humidity: High

