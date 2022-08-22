RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Overall, today should muggy and warm with chances of rain in the early morning, afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures for Central Virginia will reach highs in the mid-80s and will sink into the upper-60s overnight.
Here’s a look at the most basic, need-to-know weather information for Central Virginia for Friday, Aug. 19, according to our StormTracker8 meteorologist team.
Temperature
- High: Mid 80’s
- Low: Mid to upper 60’s
Sunrise/Sunset
- Sunrise: 6:31 a.m.
- Sunset: 7:52 p.m.
Precipitation
- Rain: Early morning showers will quickly give way to partly sunny skies. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening hours.
- Humidity: High