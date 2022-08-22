RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Overall, today should muggy and warm with chances of rain in the early morning, afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures for Central Virginia will reach highs in the mid-80s and will sink into the upper-60s overnight.

Here’s a look at the most basic, need-to-know weather information for Central Virginia for Friday, Aug. 19, according to our StormTracker8 meteorologist team.

Temperature

High: Mid 80’s

Mid 80’s Low: Mid to upper 60’s

Sunrise/Sunset

Sunrise: 6:31 a.m.

6:31 a.m. Sunset: 7:52 p.m.

Precipitation

Rain: Early morning showers will quickly give way to partly sunny skies. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening hours.

Early morning showers will quickly give way to partly sunny skies. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening hours. Humidity: High

For the most up-to-date, detailed weather forecast, check out the StormTracker8 Daily Forecast.