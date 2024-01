Tito's, Absolut amongst top sellers by dollars and bottles

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As 2023 comes to a close, the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) has released its top-sellers list.

Favorites include Tito’s vodka, Jack Daniel’s whiskey, Absolut vodka and several other well-known brands.

According to statistics published on Friday, Dec. 29, here are the top 10 most purchased liquors by total dollars sold from Jan. 1 to Nov. 30, 2023:

The top 10 most-sold liquors from Jan. 1 to Nov. 30, 2023, ranked by dollars sold. (Photo: Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority)

Tito’s Handmade Vodka (1.75 liters) Tito’s Handmade Vodka (1 liter) Patron Silver Tequila (750 milliliters) Tito’s Handmade Vodka (750 milliliters) Hennessey VS (750 milliliters) Casamigos Tequila Blanco (750 milliliters) Jameson Irish Whiskey (1 liter) Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey (1 liter) Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey (1.75 liters) Casamigos Tequila Reposado (750 milliliters)

When broken down by the total amount of bottles sold, Virginia ABC found that Virginians were most fond of 50-milliliter minis in 2023 — though Tito’s Handmade Vodka in its larger sizes is still a favorite.

Here are the top 10 most purchased liquors by total bottles sold from Jan. 1 to Nov. 30, 2023:

The top 10 most-sold liquors from Jan. 1 to Nov. 30, 2023, ranked by bottles sold. (Photo: Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority)