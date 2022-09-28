RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Hurricanes are not just a problem for the coastal region. Their impact — and ripple effects — can be felt hundreds of miles inland. Now, as Hurricane Ian proceeds on a catastrophic path towards Florida, and up the eastern United States, Virginia government agencies are telling citizens it’s important to keep a supply kit ready at all times in case of emergency.

Basic Disaster Supplies

Water (one gallon per person per day for several days, for drinking and sanitation)

(one gallon per person per day for several days, for drinking and sanitation) Food (at least a several-day supply of non-perishable food)

(at least a several-day supply of non-perishable food) Battery-powered or hand crank radio and a NOAA Weather Radio with tone alert

Flashlight

First aid kit

Extra batteries

Whistle (to signal for help)

Dust mask (to help filter contaminated air)

Plastic sheeting and duct tape (to shelter in place )

) Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties (for personal sanitation)

Wrench or pliers (to turn off utilities )

) Manual can opener (for food)

Local maps

Cell phone with chargers and a backup battery

Individual Needs

Soap, hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes to disinfect surfaces

Prescription and non-prescription medications

Prescription eyeglasses and contact lens solution

Infant formula, bottles, diapers, wipes and diaper rash cream

Pet food and extra water for your pet

Cash or traveler’s checks

Important family documents such as copies of insurance policies, identification and bank account records saved electronically or in a waterproof, portable container

Sleeping bag or warm blanket for each person

Complete change of clothing appropriate for your climate and sturdy shoes

Fire extinguisher

Matches in a waterproof container

Feminine supplies and personal hygiene items

Mess kits, paper cups, plates, paper towels and plastic utensils

Paper and pencil

Books, games, puzzles or other activities for children

Prepare your home

Bring loose, lightweight items inside

Anchor objects unsafe to bring inside

Trim/remove limbs and damaged trees near structures

Clear and secure rain gutters and downspouts

Purchase a portable generator

Document the condition of your home prior to the storm

Purchase Flood Insurance

Contact the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) call center at 888-379-9531 to request an agent referral or visit www.floodsmart.gov .

. There is a 30-day waiting period before a flood insurance policy takes effect.

Know Who to Call