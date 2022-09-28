RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Hurricanes are not just a problem for the coastal region. Their impact — and ripple effects — can be felt hundreds of miles inland. Now, as Hurricane Ian proceeds on a catastrophic path towards Florida, and up the eastern United States, Virginia government agencies are telling citizens it’s important to keep a supply kit ready at all times in case of emergency.
Preparedness tips from the Virginia Department of Emergency Management and Virginia Department of Health
Basic Disaster Supplies
- Water (one gallon per person per day for several days, for drinking and sanitation)
- Food (at least a several-day supply of non-perishable food)
- Battery-powered or hand crank radio and a NOAA Weather Radio with tone alert
- Flashlight
- First aid kit
- Extra batteries
- Whistle (to signal for help)
- Dust mask (to help filter contaminated air)
- Plastic sheeting and duct tape (to shelter in place)
- Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties (for personal sanitation)
- Wrench or pliers (to turn off utilities)
- Manual can opener (for food)
- Local maps
- Cell phone with chargers and a backup battery
Individual Needs
- Soap, hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes to disinfect surfaces
- Prescription and non-prescription medications
- Prescription eyeglasses and contact lens solution
- Infant formula, bottles, diapers, wipes and diaper rash cream
- Pet food and extra water for your pet
- Cash or traveler’s checks
- Important family documents such as copies of insurance policies, identification and bank account records saved electronically or in a waterproof, portable container
- Sleeping bag or warm blanket for each person
- Complete change of clothing appropriate for your climate and sturdy shoes
- Fire extinguisher
- Matches in a waterproof container
- Feminine supplies and personal hygiene items
- Mess kits, paper cups, plates, paper towels and plastic utensils
- Paper and pencil
- Books, games, puzzles or other activities for children
Prepare your home
- Bring loose, lightweight items inside
- Anchor objects unsafe to bring inside
- Trim/remove limbs and damaged trees near structures
- Clear and secure rain gutters and downspouts
- Purchase a portable generator
- Document the condition of your home prior to the storm
Purchase Flood Insurance
- Contact the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) call center at 888-379-9531 to request an agent referral or visit www.floodsmart.gov.
- There is a 30-day waiting period before a flood insurance policy takes effect.
Know Who to Call
- 3-1-1: In select localities throughout the Commonwealth, 3-1-1 connects callers to their local government, non-emergency, citizen services including information, services, key contacts and programs
- 5-1-1: “Know Before You Go,” offers real-time traffic information throughout the Commonwealth. Anytime you need it, anywhere you are. For more information, visit www.511virginia.org
- 8-1-1: For emergencies only, including fire, medical, reporting accidents, crimes in progress and suspicious individuals or events. 9-1-1 is not to be used for traffic or weather updates and information request, please keep the lines clear for those seeking emergency support