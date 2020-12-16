What you need to know about Virginia’s driver privilege card

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Undocumented immigrants can start applying for driver privilege cards at Virginia DMV starting January 2, 2021.

Applications will be accepted by appointments only. Appointments can be made here.

In July, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam signed a law removing the proof of citizenship and legal presence requirements when obtaining a driver’s privilege card or ID. Virginia is the 17th state to grant undocumented immigrants the opportunity to drive.

Here is the criteria for a driver privilege card:

You are a non-U.S. citizen who is a resident of Virginia

You have reported income from Virginia sources or are claimed as a dependent on a tax return filed in Virginia in the past 12 months

You do not have a driving privilege that is currently suspended or revoked in Virginia or any other state, including insurance-related infractions.

To obtain the card you must present the following documents:

Two proofs of identity (e.g. foreign passport and Consular identification document issued by the country of citizenship)

Two proofs of Virginia residency (e.g. monthly mortgage statement and utility bill)

Proof of Social Security number (if one has been issued) or the individual’s taxpayer identification number (e.g. W-2 form or ITIN letter)

Tax return documentation (e.g. Virginia Resident Form, Virginia Past-Year Resident Income Tax Return Form, filed in the past 12 months)

All documents must be originals, however; printouts of online residency documents may be accepted. They are subject to verification.

DMV encourages those eligible to make an appointment for the new year, study and prepare for applicable tests at dmvNOW.com, and organize the documents necessary to obtain a driver privilege card.