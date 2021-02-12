What you need to know about Virginia’s new COVID-19 vaccine pre-registration system

A health worker extracts a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the military base in Queretaro, Mexico, Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020. The first batches of vaccines produced by Pfizer and its German partner, BioNTech arrived to Mexico the previous day. (AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginians will be blocked from pre-registering for the COVID-19 vaccine starting at 5 p.m. tonight as the state sets up a centralized system for sign-ups.

The Virginia Department of Health has asked local health districts to close their vaccine pre-registration forms in preparation for the launch. The system is expected to be up and running by Tuesday.

“During this time, existing waiting lists will be imported to the new system and pre-registration will be temporarily unavailable throughout Virginia,” VDH said in a release.

If you already filled out a survey, form or signed up for a waitlist with your local health district, your information will be imported to the new statewide system over the weekend. People will keep their current status in the queue for vaccines, officials said.

VDH said this new system will provide a more unified process for people registering for the vaccine. Data from the Virginia Immunization Information System will also be used to remove anyone from the pre-registration list that has already been vaccinated.

Local pre-registration forms will close at 5 p.m. on Friday, February 12. Pre-registration for the COVID-19 vaccine, through the new statewide system, will be available on Tuesday, February 16.