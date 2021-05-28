What you need to know: Virginia lifts social distancing, capacity restrictions

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginians woke up on Friday to eased COVID-19 restrictions. Governor Ralph Northam lifted all social distancing and capacity limits in the Commonwealth overnight.

The decision to do away with COVID-19 restrictions comes two weeks earlier than originally planned. Gov. Northam said that with over three million vaccinated Virginians, it’s now time to begin the new normal.

Sports stadiums, theatres and concert venues can now fill every seat. Restaurants will no longer have to space people 6-feet apart. These eased restrictions do not impact the current mask mandate.

In a news briefing Friday, Gov. Northam said that for the first time in 14 months Virginians can start returning to normal.

Northam said the proof of Virginia’s progress is in its vaccination rates. The state is almost six months into the vaccine rollout and more than half of the state’s adult population have been fully vaccinated.

“We can see in real time that the more people get vaccinated, the fewer people get COVID,” Northam said. “It is very simple math.”

Over 66% of Virginia’s adult population has been vaccinated with at least one dose of the vaccine.

Gov. Northam is pushing hard for Virginians to meet Biden’s goal of having 70% of adults vaccinated with at least one dose by July 4.