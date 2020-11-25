What’s your preferred way to cook a turkey? Most in Virginia say…

(WFXR) – “Hey Alexa, how do you cook a turkey?”

It’s a phrase that’s becoming semi-popular this time of year on most smart home devices. Now the folks at seriouslysmoked.com have compiled a map of the most geotagged data on Twitter, separated by state, to show the preferred cooking method for your Thanksgiving turkey.

The top three cooking methods, according to the data, were roasting (29 states chose this as their #1 way to cook a turkey), followed by deep-frying (16 states) and smoking (5 states).

Glancing at the map below, you’ll notice that Virginia was one of the five states that said smoking a turkey was the preferred way to cook a turkey. Missouri, Oklahoma, North Dakota and Idaho were the other four states that thought the same.

Our surrounding states (Maryland, West Virginia, Kentucky, Tennessee and North Carolina) said deep-frying a turkey was the preferred method.

(Map, using geotagged Twitter data, courtesy of seriouslysmoked.com.)

The map above is based on geotagged data since Nov. 1 that tracked tweets and hashtags about how people are going to cook their Thanksgiving bird this year.

Hashtags such as #roastturkey, #deepfriedturkey, #smokedturkey, etc. as well as phrases and keywords such as “roasted turkey recipe,” deep-fried turkey recipe,” and “smoked turkey recipe” were tracked.

“Grilled turkey” was also a search that came up, but it wasn’t enough to rank as the top in any of the 50 states.

