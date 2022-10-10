RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As we head further into October, you may be wondering what day we will “fall back” and get an extra hour of sleep.

This year, Sunday, Nov. 6 is that special day when we rewind our clocks back and get some extra time to enjoy the back of our eyelids. Or, for the party-going crowd, an extra hour to imbibe favorite alcoholic beverages as bars across the East Coast set their clocks back by an hour.

While Nov. 6 marks the end of daylight saving time, it begins the period of standard time across the United States.

The benefits of switching from daylight saving time back to Standard Time have become increasingly more scrutinized as of late, with the entire U.S. Senate unanimously approving a bill to make daylight savings time permanent in March. But, just a few months later, the Sunshine Protection Act hit a wall in the House, as members argued over the language of the bill, and whether the final time chosen should be that of daylight saving or standard.

What to do when standard time begins:

Make sure to set your clocks back an hour if they don’t automatically do so Don’t forget the microwave clock, oven clock, car clock or alarm clock

Put fresh batteries in your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detector

