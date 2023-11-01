RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — With October and Halloween in the rearview, you may be looking ahead to the next event on the calendar — the end of daylight saving time.

This year, Sunday, Nov. 5 is the day citizens across the U.S. will wake up to find the clocks on their ovens and car radios don’t match up with the time on their cell phones.

The time change automatically occurs at 2 a.m. on most high-tech devices, but a few select electronics in your home, and maybe even your car, may need to be turned back an hour manually.

This means, on Sunday at 2 a.m. clocks will fall back to 1 a.m., giving those out and about on the town an extra hour to soak up the revelry, and those catching zzz’s in bed an extra hour to catch up on sleep before the ‘Sunday scaries’ hit.

As Nov. 5 marks the end of daylight saving time, it begins the period of standard time across the United States.

What to do when standard time begins: