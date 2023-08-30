MECHANICSVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — ABC stores in Virginia will have adjusted hours for Labor Day weekend.

Beginning Friday, Sept. 1, ABC stores will be adjusting their hours. All stores will be open from noon until 6 p.m. on Sundays, which is a change for 14 stores, according to a spokesperson from Virginia ABC.

155 stores will close earlier from Monday through Saturday.

All stores will open at their normal hours and will close at 6 p.m. on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 4.

To find the hours for a store near you, visit Virginia ABC’s website.