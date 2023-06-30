RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As smoke from Canadian wildfires continues to drift south, many in Central Virginia find themselves asking, “When will it be safe to enjoy the summer weather outside?”

Various areas in the U.S. have been blanketed with wildfire smoke over the last month. The Richmond region’s air quality was deemed “unhealthy” by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality and was categorized as a Code Red on Thursday, June 8.

While the region’s air quality eventually improved, the wildfire smoke made a return this week — mostly as a Code Orange.

The good news is that air quality has been steadily improving all morning and while it currently sits at a Code Orange, it is expected to improve to a Code Yellow sometime this afternoon.

Code Yellow is a “Moderate” ranking on the Air Quality Index — and is standard air quality for the summer months.

The bad news is that the very thing that is improving the air quality — a change in wind direction — will also be bringing with it high humidity and high temperatures throughout the weekend.

While air quality may be improving, residents are encouraged to avoid strenuous outdoor activities and shorten outdoor exposure until the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality deems it safe.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.