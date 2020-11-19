When to delay travel if you plan on taking a trip for Thanksgiving

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – With Thanksgiving just one week away, Governor Ralph Northam says travel restrictions aren’t off the table if health metrics don’t improve.

The governor has not set testing requirements either, but the CDC has some advice for those planning to travel amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Health officials say even if you test negative for COVID-19, you should finish a 14-day quarantine period before traveling anywhere.

They advise you to delay your travel and quarantine if you have had close contact with a person with COVID-19 in the past 14 days or if you’re waiting for test results.

If your test comes back positive while traveling, you will need to quarantine yourself and delay your return home and anyone traveling with you will need to self-quarantine as well.

