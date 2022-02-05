When will it be warm outside again?

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Winter officially ends in March, but we all know warmer temperatures can arrive earlier or later depending on the year. If you’re wondering, ‘when do we typically see warmer temperatures take over for good as we transition into Spring’ here’s the answer.

Let’s take a look at historic records regarding the time frame to look out for as we continue through the next several weeks.

Although, some years we may have a mild winter overall, that is not what we’re taking into consideration. We are specifically looking when to expect warmer temperatures on an average year, given temperatures are close to or on par with our current averages.

Let’s rule out January and February because both of those months we are really in the thick of winter. Skipping over to March, typically snow chances are earlier in the month– although snow has fallen during some of the later days throughout history. Snow in March is not common and is even less common by the time April rolls around.

Reason, we look at snow chances because typically when snow chances dwindle, our temperatures are climbing.

If we take a quick look at how temperatures swing in the month of February, on average we’re in the upper 40s in the beginning, and start to get into the lower 50s by the end of the month.

On average in March we begin the month in the lower 50s and end the month in the lower 60s. This means March is the month where we start seeing warmer average temperatures. Looking even closer, let’s see which stretch of days during the month do we typically start seeing 60+ degree weather.

The third week of March is typically where we start seeing 60 degree weather, with most days averaging just below 60 degrees. March 20th is the first day we average 60 degrees, 60.3 to be exact.

Based on the history, it is safe to assume warmer temperatures should arrive by mid to late March here in Central VA. But we can’t forget that we have seen colder and warmer than average months before.