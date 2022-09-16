RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Across Virginia, there is an impressive diversity of foliage — and at no time of year is it more impressive than in the fall.

According to the Virginia Department of Forestry (VDOF), the variety in landscape, from the Shenandoah mountains to the Virginia Beach shore creates a staggered fall foliage season, beginning in the west and ending in the east.

Fall colors generally peak sometime between Oct. 10 and Oct. 31, according to VDOF. However, the specific dates change year to year, depending on temperature and rainfall conditions.

Peak fall colors are expected to arrive in the western areas of Virginia sometime between Oct. 10 and Oct. 20. The central area of the state is expected to receive peak fall colors between Oct. 15 and Oct. 25. And finally, the eastern side’s peak color period is expected to be between Oct. 20 and Oct. 31.

Below is a graphic showing the department’s estimated peak color periods for each lateral area across the state of Virginia:

(Courtesy of the Virginia Department of Forestry)

Different deciduous trees create different autumn colors, according to VDOF. Here are some colors and trees to look out for this fall season:

More information on Virginia’s fall foliage can be found on the VDOF website.