RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Get ready! An exciting cosmic event is set to take place next year.

On Monday, April 8, 2024, a total solar eclipse is expected to occur. A total solar eclipse is an eclipse of the sun in which the moon completely hides the solar surface, thereby cutting off all direct rays of sunlight from the general public.

The event will begin over the South Pacific Ocean before crossing over to North America. This eclipse will cross over North America — stretching from the top of Mexico to the United States and eventually Canada.

The path of the eclipse — after going through Mexico — is expected to begin in the state of Texas before heading northeast up to the Ohio Valley and then New England.

This event’s visibility will be dependent on the weather, so if there’s cloud coverage in the location where the total solar eclipse would be visible, some Virginians might miss out.

It has been nearly six years since a total solar eclipse cut across the U.S., from coast to coast on Aug. 21, 2017. After the 2024 event, it’s predicted the next total solar eclipse won’t be visible to the U.S. for another 20 years.