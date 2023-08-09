RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The best meteor shower of the year may be visible in Virginia, peaking in mid-August, according to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

The Perseid meteor shower will peak on the night of Aug. 12 “as the Earth passes through the dustiest debris of comet Swift-Tuttle’s trails,” NASA said.

This year’s moon phase during the meteor shower will be a waning crescent — unlike the full moon that lit up the sky during last year’s shower — meaning that even the more faint meteors should be able to be seen.

“People in the U.S. can reasonably expect to see around 40 Perseids in the hour just before dawn on the peak nights. That’s about one every couple of minutes, which is not bad,” said Bill Cooke, who leads NASA’s Meteoroid Environment Office.

“However, we are assuming you are out in the country, well away from cities and suburbs,” Cooke continued.

Shooting stars with a silhouette of a small tree during the 2015 Perseid meteor shower (Getty Images)

NASA says if possible, stargazers should choose to view the meteor shower from an area with less light pollution, outside of suburban areas.

Virginians have access to the following state parks designated as International Dark Sky Parks, which may provide a clearer view of the meteor shower: