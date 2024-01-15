RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Still waiting for the snow? Central Virginia is facing interesting weather conditions that is expected to provide a little bit of light snow or a light wintry mix for some areas over the next day or two.

An arctic front is currently draped to the south of the metro area this morning and along that front, there are some flurries or snow showers that could continue for the next couple of hours. However, heading into the late morning and afternoon temperatures will climb into the middle 30s across Metro Richmond and the snow showers may change to a mixture of rain and snow.

Areas to the south and east of Richmond, including Petersburg out to the Tidewater and the Middle Peninsula, will mainly see rain showers with this system.

The area of concern will be to the north and west of Metro Richmond, as snow showers and even some light snow will continue for most of the day and into tonight. When it’s all said and done, those areas to the north and west of Richmond might pick up as much as 1 to 3 inches of snow, with those higher amounts probably being found across the northern Shenandoah Valley.

Later tonight the wintry weather will come to an end, and there will be cloudy skies which will likely remain Tuesday.

Also on Tuesday, the second part of that arctic front will come sliding in and that will bring a taste of the arctic air that has been building over the Great Plains during the weekend.

Wednesday morning will start the day with temperatures in the lower to middle teens across Central Virginia. This will only climb to a high of 32 but there will at least be sunshine.

Wednesday night into Thursday temperatures are expected to again drop back into the teens. The arctic air will then begin to move out and temperatures will bounce back to a high of 40 by Thursday afternoon.

Central Virginia’s next chance of snow, although it is not that great, could be on Friday as another weak weather system pushes our way bringing us the risk of some snow showers.