RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Looking for a fun way to spend your summer outdoors? Look no further! We’ve compiled a list of eight popular national parks across Virginia in order of their proximity to Richmond.

Virginia national parks offer an extensive range of different activities for those interested in hiking, learning about history, taking a scenic drive, bird-watching and more! Keep reading to find the best park for you.

Great Falls National Park from the Virginia side (Photo: Kellie Harlow)

Cedar Creek & Belle Grove National Historical Park (Photo: National Park Service)

A horse and foal at Assateague Island National Seashore (Photo: Katelyn Harlow)

The Blue Ridge Mountains as viewed from the Blue Ridge Parkway (Photo: Katelyn Harlow)

Creek Scene on Island Drive in Jamestown (Photo: National Park Service)

Historic Appomattox County Court House (Photo: National Park Service)

Learn about the first permanent English settlement in North America

Observe bird species around the island, such as the Bald Eagle

Learn about the early manufacture of glass at the Jamestown Glasshouse

Learn about Civil War history

Choose one of eight scenic hikes throughout the woods

Drive along the stunning Blue Ridge Mountain range

Stop at the pull-offs to photograph the perfect view

View rushing waterfalls

Take a leisurely drive along Skyline Drive to observe rolling mountain ranges

Hike along trails with scenic views

View cascading rapids from rocky cliffside lookouts

Hike through wooded areas with stunning views of the falls

Hike through scenic, wooded areas throughout the Appalachian Mountains

Observe wildlife and native plant species

Learn about Native American history

Explore the Belle Grove Plantation to learn about early methods of farming

Walk along a woodland trail following a line of trenches made during the Civil War

Roam sandy beaches

See wild horses grazing

Enjoy a relaxing swim (during safe conditions)

Check the National Park Service’s website before visiting for any updates on parking, road closures, campsites, permits and fees, or to find additional information.

All distances were calculated based on the distance of the center of Richmond to the national park destinations.