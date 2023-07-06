RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Looking for a fun way to spend your summer outdoors? Look no further! We’ve compiled a list of eight popular national parks across Virginia in order of their proximity to Richmond.
Virginia national parks offer an extensive range of different activities for those interested in hiking, learning about history, taking a scenic drive, bird-watching and more! Keep reading to find the best park for you.
1. Historic Jamestown, Colonial National Historical Parkway (57 mi)
- Learn about the first permanent English settlement in North America
- Observe bird species around the island, such as the Bald Eagle
- Learn about the early manufacture of glass at the Jamestown Glasshouse
2. Appomattox Court House National Historic Park (90 mi)
- Learn about Civil War history
- Choose one of eight scenic hikes throughout the woods
3. Blue Ridge Parkway (93 mi)
- Drive along the stunning Blue Ridge Mountain range
- Stop at the pull-offs to photograph the perfect view
4. Shenandoah National Park (94 mi)
- View rushing waterfalls
- Take a leisurely drive along Skyline Drive to observe rolling mountain ranges
- Hike along trails with scenic views
5. Great Falls National Park (115 mi)
- View cascading rapids from rocky cliffside lookouts
- Hike through wooded areas with stunning views of the falls
6. Appalachian National Scenic Trail (120 mi)
- Hike through scenic, wooded areas throughout the Appalachian Mountains
- Observe wildlife and native plant species
7. Cedar Creek and Belle Grove National Historic Park (140 mi)
- Learn about Native American history
- Explore the Belle Grove Plantation to learn about early methods of farming
- Walk along a woodland trail following a line of trenches made during the Civil War
8. Assateague Island National Seashore (192 mi)
- Roam sandy beaches
- See wild horses grazing
- Enjoy a relaxing swim (during safe conditions)
Check the National Park Service’s website before visiting for any updates on parking, road closures, campsites, permits and fees, or to find additional information.
All distances were calculated based on the distance of the center of Richmond to the national park destinations.