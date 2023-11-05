RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — With Election Day on Tuesday, many school systems across the state will close. But which schools will be closed in Central Virginia?

Henrico County Public Schools will close Monday, Nov. 6, for a ‘wellness day’ and on Tuesday, Nov. 7 for Election Day.

Chesterfield County Public Schools will also close for student holidays on both Monday, Nov. 6 and Tuesday, Nov. 7.

Students at Goochland County Public Schools will have a remote learning day on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

The following schools will close on Tuesday, Nov. 7: