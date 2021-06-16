Which state are you most likely to survive a zombie apocalypse in? Virginia not high on the list

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — According to a recent list, if you want to survive the zombie apocalypse Virginia might not be your best bet.

CableTV.com recently looked at the best and worst states for surviving a zombie apocalypse. Their rankings looked at population density, the number of farms per capita and each state’s solar electricity percentage.

According to the website, a survivor’s best bet would be to hit the Midwest. With fewer people and more farms, states like North Dakota and Nebraska topped the list.

However, the East Coast ranked the worst with its denser population and low percentage of solar panel electricity. New Jersey ranked 50th, followed by Connecticut and Maryland.

Virginia is at the lower end of the list, ranking 34th. It seems the Walking Dead was right on the money with choosing to film in the commonwealth.

Here’s the complete list of the best and worst states for surviving a zombie apocalypse: