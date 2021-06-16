Which state are you most likely to survive a zombie apocalypse in? Virginia not high on the list

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — According to a recent list, if you want to survive the zombie apocalypse Virginia might not be your best bet.

CableTV.com recently looked at the best and worst states for surviving a zombie apocalypse. Their rankings looked at population density, the number of farms per capita and each state’s solar electricity percentage.

According to the website, a survivor’s best bet would be to hit the Midwest. With fewer people and more farms, states like North Dakota and Nebraska topped the list.

However, the East Coast ranked the worst with its denser population and low percentage of solar panel electricity. New Jersey ranked 50th, followed by Connecticut and Maryland.

Virginia is at the lower end of the list, ranking 34th. It seems the Walking Dead was right on the money with choosing to film in the commonwealth.

Here’s the complete list of the best and worst states for surviving a zombie apocalypse:

  1. North Dakota
  2. Nebraska
  3. South Dakota
  4. Iowa
  5. Kansas
  6. Idaho
  7. California
  8. Nevada
  9. Montana
  10. Minnesota
  11. New Mexico
  12. Wyoming
  13. Vermont
  14. Arkansas
  15. Hawaii
  16. Arizona
  17. Utah
  18. Wisconsin
  19. Colorado
  20. Mississippi
  21. Oregon
  22. Oklahoma
  23. South Carolina
  24. Texas
  25. Missouri
  26. North Carolina
  27. Washington
  28. 8Maine
  29. Alaska
  30. Alabama
  31. Kentucky
  32. Rhode Island
  33. Georgia
  34. Virginia
  35. Louisiana
  36. Indiana
  37. Tennessee
  38. West Virginia
  39. Michigan
  40. Illinois
  41. New Hampshire
  42. Ohio
  43. Pennsylvania
  44. Florida
  45. Delaware
  46. New York
  47. Massachusetts
  48. Maryland
  49. Connecticut
  50. New Jersey

