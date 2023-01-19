LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office received multiple reports of White supremacist flyers found in driveways Thursday.

The flyers were on Sagle Road in Purcellville, Hamilton Station Road in Hamilton, and Waterford Creek Circle in Waterford.

Deputies said there is no evidence to suggest that people at the homes were targeted. The flyers were in plastic bags that also containing birdseed.

In all, the sheriff’s office said it found 50 flyers in the area.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office asked that anyone with information about the flyers call (703) 777-1021 or use the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app.