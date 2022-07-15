RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The monkeypox virus is now in Central Virginia as cases across the state and country continue to rise.

The Virginia Department of Health reports the area’s first case was detected in a man.

A VDH spokesperson said 300 vaccines are earmarked for Virginians with close contact with confirmed monkeypox cases — the only group of people who can currently get shots.

“The next priority is to provide vaccines to people who have a higher risk of recent exposure for monkeypox,” Forlano said.

